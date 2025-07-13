Two brothers arrested for killing friend during drunken brawl

MUMBAI: The RAK Marg police have arrested two brothers for allegedly killing their 32-year-old friend following an argument in Wadala on Saturday morning. All three persons were drunk at the time of the incident, said police. (Shutterstock)

According to the police, the deceased, identified as Nikhil Sakharam Londhe, lived on the footpath near the Wadala bus depot along with his wife and five-year-old son. The accused – Kalpesh Kudalkar, 29, and his elder brother Yogesh Kudalkar, 31 – also live in the same area.

The trio were friends and had criminal cases registered against them in the past, said police.

Around 6am on Saturday, a heated argument broke out between the two brothers and Londhe over some issue. The brothers, in a fit of rage, allegedly attacked Londhe with a sharp object and inflicted severe injuries. Londhe later died in the hospital, said senior inspector Sandeep Randive from the RAK Marg police station.

The mobile team of RAK Marg police apprehended both the accused from Wadala immediately after the incident. A murder case was registered at the police station and further investigation is underway, said Randive.

This was the second big tragedy for the Londhe family this year. On February 23, the deceased’s son aged a year and a half was hit by a speeding car while he was sleeping on the footpath along with his mother. While the baby died on the spot, his mother fractured her left shoulder. The accused car driver was arrested later.