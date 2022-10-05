Two brothers arrested for killing wife’s ‘paramour’

Mumbai: The Bhandup police have arrested two brothers and launched a manhunt for their friend for allegedly killing a 24-year-old civil engineer in Bhandup West. Police said the deceased, Suraj Patayit, lives in Vashi and was allegedly having an affair with the wife of one of the accused.

The arrested accused identified as Avinash Ashok Torane, 31, and his younger brother Ashwin Ashok Torane, 24 is from Bhandup. Their absconding friend, Avinash, is a civil engineer and works in a construction firm in Sewri.

According to the police, the deceased, 24, was a civil engineer and was working in a construction firm at Ghatkopar. There was a marriage ceremony at the accused’s family to which Patayit was invited.

Patayit during his stay came in contact with Avinash’s wife and he started messaging her, said the police. They were allegedly having an affair which Avinash came to know about last month.

After learning about the ‘illicit’ relationship, the accused called the deceased in Bhandup on September 26. Both the brothers and one of their friends took the victim to the first floor of a community hall where they beat him up with sticks and bamboo, it added.

The victim had sustained several internal injuries and started vomiting. His sonography revealed that he had suffered several internal injuries to the liver. He got admitted to Sion hospital where he underwent several tests.

Despite the best efforts of the doctors, Patayit died on Tuesday morning. The brothers were arrested and produced before a court and remanded in police custody till October 10, said the police.