Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Two city churches robbed of cash, valuables this week

Two city churches robbed of cash, valuables this week

mumbai news
Published on Aug 13, 2022 12:04 AM IST
Father Nigel Barrett, spokesperson of the Archdiocese of Bombay confirmed that two robberies were reported.
So far, the police has not filed any FIR on the incident.
ByHT Correspondent

Mumbai: Two incidents of robberies were reported in two churches in Mumbai this week. St Anne’s Church at Nesbit Road in Mazgaon was robbed of cash and offerings on August 9, while another theft was reported at St Joseph’s Church in Vikhroli on August 7. So far, the police has not filed any FIRs on the incident.

Father Nigel Barrett, spokesperson of the Archdiocese of Bombay confirmed that two robberies were reported. “In the case of Vikhroli church, CCTV footage shows an individual involved in the incident. So far, robbers of the Mazgaon church have not been nabbed. They were two isolated incidents but they took place around more or less the same time.”

Barret also said that the donations made for the poor were stolen. “The cheques were left intact but the cash was taken from the Mazgaon church,” he said, adding that the police is investigating both cases.

“They have made recommendations for security. They are pursuing the matter,” he said.

A parishioner from St Joseph Church in Vikhroli said that the burglary was planned. “A man entered the church in the afternoon under the pretext of seeing the communion. He was allowed by the watchman because he gave a fake reference. He frantically kept going up and down the premises, which was captured on CCTV,” he said.

RELATED STORIES

Advocate Godfrey Pimenta from the Bombay East Indian Association has written to chief minister Eknath Shinde raising concern over the spate of robberies in churches. “We demand a thorough probe into this break-in and theft of valuables in addition to the damage caused to the church properties. This amounts to desecration of the place of worship and calls for stringent action,” Pimenta wrote in his letter to the CM.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP