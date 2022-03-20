Two city metro corridors likely to get safety clearance by month end

Mumbai: Two metro corridors in Dahisar-DN Nagar Metro-2A line (Dahisar East and Andheri East Metro-7 corridor) are expected to get their safety clearance certificate by the end of this month, paving way to make both the corridors operational by mid-April, informed Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

The Metro-2A corridor stretches between Dahisar East and DN Nagar, Andheri via the Linking Road. Whereas, the Metro-7 corridor is parallel to Metro-2A corridor on the Western Express Highway (WEH) between Dahisar East to Andheri East.

The safety certification for any metro corridor is given after a series of inspections undertaken by the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS).

According to MMRDA officials, the trial run for both the corridors is fully completed, and safety inspection by the CRS is also about to be completed.

A senior MMRDA official said, “Around two to three days of inspection by the CRS is pending, and after that, we are expecting to get safety certification by the month end from CRS. Once we get approvals from the CRS, we will be in a position to start in the next four to five days. However, currently we are aiming at a deadline of mid-April for making the first phase of both Metro-2A and Metro-7 operational for the general public.”

The first phase for Metro-2A is between Dahisar and Dahanukarwadi and between Dahisar and Aarey Colony for the Metro-7 corridor.

The MMRDA official added, “We have around 11 trains of six coaches for operations for both metro corridors and we will use around eight to nine in operations and the remaining will be on standby. The frequency is expected to be around 10 minutes and it will operate for 18 to 19 hours in a day from 5 am to around 11.30 pm.”

SVR Srinivas, metropolitan commissioner of the MMRDA told HT two weeks ago, “Once the first phase starts by April, the second phase or the entire corridor between Dahisar to Andheri is expected to get operational by October 2022. These two metro corridors are likely to carry around one million commuters daily.”

