Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Two city metro corridors likely to get safety clearance by month end
mumbai news

Two city metro corridors likely to get safety clearance by month end

Mumbai: Two metro corridors in Dahisar-DN Nagar Metro-2A line (Dahisar East and Andheri East Metro-7 corridor) are expected to get their safety clearance certificate by the end of this month, paving way to make both the corridors operational by mid-April, informed Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA)
Mumbai, India - March 02, 2022 : Mumbai Suburban Guardian Minister and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray visits and checks the Trial Run of Mumbai Metro between Kurar Village Metro Station and Aarey Metro Station, in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, March 02, 2022. (Photo by Vijay Bate/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)
Mumbai, India - March 02, 2022 : Mumbai Suburban Guardian Minister and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray visits and checks the Trial Run of Mumbai Metro between Kurar Village Metro Station and Aarey Metro Station, in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, March 02, 2022. (Photo by Vijay Bate/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)
Updated on Mar 20, 2022 07:23 PM IST
Copy Link
ByMehul R Thakkar

Mumbai: Two metro corridors in Dahisar-DN Nagar Metro-2A line (Dahisar East and Andheri East Metro-7 corridor) are expected to get their safety clearance certificate by the end of this month, paving way to make both the corridors operational by mid-April, informed Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

The Metro-2A corridor stretches between Dahisar East and DN Nagar, Andheri via the Linking Road. Whereas, the Metro-7 corridor is parallel to Metro-2A corridor on the Western Express Highway (WEH) between Dahisar East to Andheri East.

The safety certification for any metro corridor is given after a series of inspections undertaken by the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS).

According to MMRDA officials, the trial run for both the corridors is fully completed, and safety inspection by the CRS is also about to be completed.

A senior MMRDA official said, “Around two to three days of inspection by the CRS is pending, and after that, we are expecting to get safety certification by the month end from CRS. Once we get approvals from the CRS, we will be in a position to start in the next four to five days. However, currently we are aiming at a deadline of mid-April for making the first phase of both Metro-2A and Metro-7 operational for the general public.”

The first phase for Metro-2A is between Dahisar and Dahanukarwadi and between Dahisar and Aarey Colony for the Metro-7 corridor.

The MMRDA official added, “We have around 11 trains of six coaches for operations for both metro corridors and we will use around eight to nine in operations and the remaining will be on standby. The frequency is expected to be around 10 minutes and it will operate for 18 to 19 hours in a day from 5 am to around 11.30 pm.”

SVR Srinivas, metropolitan commissioner of the MMRDA told HT two weeks ago, “Once the first phase starts by April, the second phase or the entire corridor between Dahisar to Andheri is expected to get operational by October 2022. These two metro corridors are likely to carry around one million commuters daily.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Dr Narendra Dabholkar was gunned down by two motorcycle-riding attackers on August 20, 2013. (AP FILE)

    Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters

    Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.

  • Police said the district administration has invoked prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC in Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh. (Getty Images)

    1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops

    The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.

  • Hundreds of villagers went on a rampage and even torched four vehicles on the premises of Balthar police station, police said. (Getty Images)

    Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar

    On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.

  • Work underway near Bhalswa lake. (Sourced)

    Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up

    Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.

  • Vikas Kumar is an officer of the 1988 batch of the Indian Railway Traffic Service, and was earlier working as the executive director (operations) in the DMRC, prior to his current role as director (operations), DMRC. (Sourced)

    L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited

    Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 20, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out