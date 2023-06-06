Two days after FIR, Amruta Fadnavis assured bookie Anil Jaisinghani of help: Chargesheet

Amruta Fadnavis, wife of deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, had promised bookie Anil Jaisinghani that she would speak to her husband to help him out if the cases registered against him were false, as he had claimed, police have said in their chargesheet and added that this conversation took place two days after a case was registered against his daughter Aniksha.

Kalyan, India - March 16, 2023: Anil Jaisinghani and Akshan Anil Jaisinghani - The Malabar Hill police reached the residence of Aniksha Jaisinghani around 8 am, after an interrogation of about 6 hours she was taken to Mumbai, while her brother Akshan who was also present complained of illness followed by which he was taken to a nearby hospital, in Kalyan, India, on Thursday, March 16, 2023. (Photo by Pramod Tambe/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

Based on a complaint filed by Amruta Fadnavis on February 20, the Malabar Hill police registered a case and arrested Anil, Aniksha and his cousin Nirmal on charges of bribery and blackmail.

The 733-page chargesheet, which contains WhatsApp chats Amruta Fadnavis had exchanged with the father-daughter, was submitted before the sessions court on May 18.

In a conversation on February 22, the chargesheet said, Amruta Fadnavis told Anil, “If you are wrongly framed, I can talk to Devenji (Fadnavis) and tell him to do justice, but I can’t succumb to the demands which Aniksha had made about earning illegal money. I know I have not done anything wrong and you and Aniksha, with an intention to blackmail me, have operated from day one.”

“At the most these videos can defame me for some time but once truth is out, it will not have any effect. If u are really doing it to get justice, then tell me what u really want me to do,” she sought to know from Anil, the document said, adding thereafter Anil sent several audio messages to her.

As per the chargesheet, several messages were exchanged between the two the next day too wherein the complainant said even if she agreed to help him it would not be for the videos that Aniksha had blackmailed her with.

“What is your assurance that you will not start demanding more after cases against you are withdrawn, like the way Aniksha has been insisting on earning illegal money through information on betting rackets?” Amruta Fadnavis asked Anil in the said conversation.

Anil claimed that Aniksha did whatever she thought was right to help him get out of the cases, the chargesheet said. He further said Aniksha recorded the calls and meetings to protect them, and she had no intention to harm the complainant. Anil also claimed that it was information that Aniksha wanted to pass on to her (about betting rackets), the police said.

In the same conversation, on February 23, Amruta Fadnavis agreed to meet Aniksha to understand his case and assured him that she would talk to her husband but only after he was free from the Pune bypoll campaign. Amruta, however, pointed out that the relationship between her and her husband had not been good since 2019 and she feared that he might divorce her after this case, the chargesheet said.

As per the chargesheet, Amruta Fadnavis had blocked Aniksha just a day before filing the complaint, claiming that Aniksha had clandestinely recorded all the meetings, and conversations exchanged between them. After that Anil began communicating with the complainant.

Anil accused Amruta Fadnavis of having taken dollars from her daughter at an office of one of the top music and film production houses, the chargesheet said and added that he also alleged that Aniksha had given ₹98 lakh in a bag to one of the staff (attached to the complainant).

Besides, Anil said last Shivratri, he was approached with a request to arrange a trap for then Shiv Sena leaders Eknath Shinde and Anil Parab and for devising a strategy to dethrone the MVA government. Anil in his February 23 conversation claimed that he had all the recordings of these meetings, the chargesheet said.

Amruta Fadnavis, in her complaint, said the father and daughter had allegedly blackmailed her and tried to extort ₹10 crore from her. Posing as a fashion designer, Aniksha had befriended her in November 2021 and later gained her trust by saying that she had lost her mother and the whole family was dependent on her, police officers said.

As per the FIR, Aniksha requested the complainant to wear her label to promote it and the latter agreed to it. Aniksha even visited the deputy CM’s residence and showed up at public events attended by Amruta Fadnavis, the complaint said.

Aniksha then offered to relay information about cricket bookies to her, saying they could both make money off it, the complainant said. When the complainant stopped communicating with her, Aniksha offered her a bribe of ₹1 crore in exchange for clearing her father of all charges, the police said.

A few days later, Aniksha sent a few audio and video recordings to the complainant, which purportedly showed that the latter was accepting favours from the former, and said if she did not pay her ₹10 crore, those clips would be made public, the FIR said and added that Amruta Fadnavis then blocked her.

