...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Two decades on, no oversight for private coaching classes

The matter has assumed urgency after some coaching centres were implicated in the recent NEET scam, where papers for the undergraduate medical entrance exam were leaked

Published on: May 20, 2026 04:50 am IST
By Niraj Pandit
Advertisement

MUMBAI: More than two decades after the Maharashtra government was directed to introduce legislation to regulate private coaching classes, it is yet to put in place any oversight mechanism for these centres.

Two decades on, no oversight for private coaching classes

The matter has assumed urgency after some coaching centres were implicated in the recent NEET scam, where papers for the undergraduate medical entrance exam were leaked.

In 2000, an NGO led by Bhagwandas Rayani had filed a petition in the Bombay High Court demanding rules for coaching classes in Maharashtra. The court then directed the state to prepare regulations for private coaching institutes.

While the government established a single-member committee to draft rules, these were considered too stringent by many coaching class operators and an impasse was reached.

According to Bandopant Bhuyar, spokesperson and vice-president of the state consortium of coaching classes association, the matter was dormant until 2017, when a 12-member committee was formed to study the issue but the draft law it prepared was neither presented before the state cabinet nor the state legislature for approval.

He added that representatives of coaching classes must find representation on the committee formed to frame the regulations. “The association has always supported students and is ready to cooperate with the government for regulation,” he said.

Senior officials from the school education department said plans are afoot to strengthen checks on integrated classes and will make biometric attendance mandatory.

 
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Home / Cities / Mumbai / Two decades on, no oversight for private coaching classes
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.