Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Two get life terms for 2018 gang murder in Govandi
mumbai news

Two get life terms for 2018 gang murder in Govandi

Apart from the murder, the MCOCA court also convicted Sayed and Shaikh for being members of the organised crime syndicate led by Abu Baker and sentenced them to life imprisonment
Over a period of time, Rajesh conceded some territory to Abu Baker and things went smoothly between them (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Jun 04, 2022 08:44 PM IST
ByCharul Shah

Mumbai The special MCOCA (the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, 1999) court sentenced two men to life imprisonment for killing 27- year-old Rakesh Chaudhari alias Karim with 47 stab injuries, due to a gang rivalry in Govandi.

The convicts – Shabbir Sayed (27) and Mohammad Jaid Shaikh (29) were members of a gang headed by Abu Baker whereas Chaudhari was the brother of the rival gang leader Rajesh. Both the gangs were involved in illegal electricity supply in the area and cable business as well.

Apart from the murder, the MCOCA court also convicted Sayed and Shaikh for being members of the organised crime syndicate led by Abu Baker and sentenced them to life imprisonment. The court also imposed fines of 11 lakh on them.

The prosecution claimed that Rajesh had a monopoly over illegal electricity supply and providing cable connections in the locality and when he was arrested for his alleged role in a robbery case, Rakesh looked after the gang’s operations. In the meantime, taking advantage of Rajesh’s absence, Abu started entering the businesses and began marking his presence in the locality.

RELATED STORIES

The prosecution claimed that the deceased had slapped the accused. Over a period of time, Rajesh conceded some territory to Abu Baker and things went smoothly between them. The prosecution claimed Abu, however, kept a grudge against Rakesh.

He kept quiet till Rajesh was out on parole. The moment he went back to prison, Abu started spreading his area. It was alleged that while the other two accused were in prison, Abu also took over their business, despite resistance from Rakesh.

The prosecution claimed that eventually, on Abu Baker’s instructions, the two convicts on August 15, 2018, assaulted Rakesh with swords and killed him.

The two were booked under MCOCA as the prosecution claimed that Abu was running an organised crime syndicate and had ordered the killing for pecuniary gains and supremacy in illegal electricity supply in the locality.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Charul Shah

Charul Shah is senior reporter covering the legal beat for Hindustan Times. She has spent over a decade in the industry covering criminal investigations and judiciary from Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP