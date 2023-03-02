Two hawkers arrested for killing Shiv Sena functionary

Thane: Two hawkers were arrested in connection with the murder of Shiv Sena deputy divisional head, Ravindra Pardeshi in Jambli Naka market of Thane on Wednesday night.

The accused have been Identified as Dhruv Patva, 33, and Ashraf Ali, 22.

The duo was arrested on Thursday morning based on a complaint filed by the son of the deceased with the Thane Nagar police.

“The accused were arrested immediately on Thursday morning and were produced before the court. They were sent to police custody till March 5. Further investigation into the case was being carried out,” Jayraj Ranaware, senior police inspector, said.

As per the complaint, a fight broke out between Pardeshi and the duo over the location of their stalls in the market ending up with an attack on Pardeshi with a sharp object.

“The hawkers used to have regular fights over placing their stalls. On Wednesday night, the situation went out of control when the accused attacked Pardeshi. It led to panic in the busy market area,” a police officer said.

Pardeshi, who owns a shop, was recently appointed the deputy divisional head of the market area a month ago.

Former mayor of Thane and leader of Shiv Sena Ekanth Shinde faction, Naresh Mhaske, said, “The police should investigate the matter and take necessary steps.”

The fights between hawkers have been a regular one in Thane and nearby cities. In June, 2022, Thane Government Railway Police had arrested two persons, a hawker and an ambulance driver, for slapping a woman commuter after she asked them to move their stall.

“The hawker menace is not just about the space they occupy, but also about their errant behaviour. They do not fear anyone and are ready to fight, quarrel, hit anyone anytime. This cannot be allowed in the city. Background checks should be done on each hawker to check whether they have any criminal record,” Suhas Pendse, 34, a commuter, said.

