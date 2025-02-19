Mumbai: The Naigaon police have arrested two men for allegedly gangraping a 28-year-old woman. The arrested accused and two absconding accused lured the woman to Naigaon with the promise of a job after she missed her job interview in Pune, took turns to rape her, and circulated photos of the act on Instagram in a bid to prevent her from filing a complaint, said police. Two held for gangraping 28-yr-old job aspirant

According to the police, the woman had travelled to Pune for a job interview on November 27, 2024. After she missed the interview due to delay in reaching the venue, she contacted one of the accused whom she knew through a relative, Pawan Sabbad.

Sabbad promised to find her a job in Vasai. He travelled to Pune to pick her up and brought her to his house in Naigaon East, where his other accomplices – Dhanraj Chavan, Nagesh Gaikwad and Abhishek Pujari – were present. Over the next two months or so, the accused gangraped her repeatedly, took obscene photos of her and posted them on a fake Instagram account and threatened to kill her and her family members if she approached the police. They also took away her mobile phone and earrings worth ₹75,000.

The events took place between December 4, 2024 and February 6, 2025, the victim stated in her complaint registered at the Dabki Road police station in Akola district. Since the incident took place within the limits of Naigaon police station, the case was transferred to Naigaon, where the accused were booked under sections 309(1) 64 (2) (M) 70, 75 (1) (4) 127, 127 (1) 127 (4) 127 (7) 3 (5) of the Indian Penal Code and section 66-C of the Information Technology Act.

“We arrested two of the accused on Tuesday and a search for the remaining two accused is underway,” said Vijay Kadam, senior inspector, Naigaon police station.