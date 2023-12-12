Two held for Thane real estate agent’s murder

Thane

The Kasarvadavli police on Monday arrested two people including a witness for the alleged murder of a 48-year-old real estate agent, who was attacked with sharp weapons in Ovala in Thane on Saturday evening, over a financial transaction, the police said.

According to police sources, the two arrested accused were identified as Bhushan Patil, who witnessed the brutal murder, and Nitin Patil, also a real estate businessman, and the absconding accused has been identified as Pankaj Thakkar, who managed the Mulund office of both the accused.

Satish Eknath Patil, a real estate agent from Vartak Nagar, was in a car with Bhushan Patil, also a real estate businessman, at Vihang Valley Circle in Ovala in Thane west when the murder took place on Saturday. Around 5.30 pm, two unidentified people knocked on the window of the car, and attacked with sharp weapons before escaping. Satish Patil suffered grevious injuries on the head, hand, chest, and neck, while Bhushan suffered minor injuries. A passerby found two people injured and alerted the local police and both were sent to a nearby hospital where Satish was declared dead during the treatment while Bhushan received first aid. Bhushan later lodged the formal complaint.

Police sources said that during investigations, they learned that the deceased Satish Patil had given some money to accused Bhushan Patil and he was persistently demanding that Bhushan return the money in the last few days.

Sunil Patil, senior police inspector, Kasarvadavli police station, “Prima facie, we learned that a financial transaction was carried out between them. The investigations also revealed that the accused Bhushan’s sister was in constant touch with the deceased for the last two years. Further investigations are on. Both accused will produced in court on Tuesday. “

Police sources said a case was registered under 302 (punishment of murder), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon or means), 34 (common Intention), and the relevant section Maharashtra Police Act. Further investigation is on. “

