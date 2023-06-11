Two killed after car crashes into tree in Dadar; driver booked

Mumbai: A late-night party for five friends, who were returning home, turned horrific after their speeding car rammed into a tree in Dadar leaving two dead and the other three seriously injured. The driver, identified as Sudarshan Jhinjhurte, 30, has been booked in the matter.

Sunil Datani, 29 and Satish Yadav, 31, died on Saturday while undergoing treatment at KEM Hospital. The driver and the other two injured, Kevin Dhanraj Pillai, 38 and Saad Iqbal Ansari, 37, are also undergoing treatment at the same hospital.

As per the eyewitness, the white Kia car was travelling from Parel towards the Dadar flower market. The incident occurred near Madani Estate on Senapati Bapat Road, Dadar, around 2 am on Friday, senior inspector Rajendra Avhad of Dadar police station, said, adding, “Prima facie it looks that the driver, Jhinjhurte, was drunk and he lost control over the vehicle which led to the accident.”

He added that the friends were returning to their homes in Andheri after partying at a club in Lower Parel.

“After losing control of the vehicle, the driver rammed into the divider. The impact of the hit threw the car towards a footpath where it bumped into a huge tree. The back side of the car was completely destroyed in the accident,” the police officer added.

Another car that was going in that direction as well as some of the pavement dwellers along with the police took all the injured to the hospital where two of them passed away during treatment, he added.

The driver of the car was booked under sections 279 (rash and negligent driving), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering the personal safety of others) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code as well as the relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.

