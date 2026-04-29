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Two labourers arrested from Mumbai, Pune for murder of another worker

Two labourers arrested from Mumbai, Pune for murder of another worker

Published on: Apr 29, 2026 05:17 pm IST
PTI |
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Thane, Police have arrested two labourers from different cities for the murder of another labourer in Navi Mumbai, cracking the case in seven days despite having no initial clues or digital footprint, an official said on Wednesday.

Two labourers arrested from Mumbai, Pune for murder of another worker

The case pertains to the murder of a then-unidentified man, whose body was discovered under the Killa Signal bridge, opposite the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation headquarters building, on April 17. A case was registered at the CBD Belapur police station under section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita .

"After registering the case, the police faced the dual challenges of identifying the deceased and searching for unknown accused who lived on pavements and under bridges. Since the suspects did not use mobile phones, social media, or other communication means, tracing them was exceptionally difficult," according to an official release.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police formed three teams from the CBD Crime Detection Cell to probe the matter. The teams analysed footage from 60 to 65 CCTV cameras and developed a network of new informants among manual laborers and pavement dwellers to identify the suspects.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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