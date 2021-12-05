Two minor boys drown in Thane water pit

Dead bodies of two minor boys were discovered on Sunday afternoon, drowned in a pit, filled with rainwater in Thane. The regional disaster management team removed the boys’ bodies from the pit. The deceased, identified as Abhishek Verma and Krushna Gaud (both 11), residents of Ramnagar, Upvan area of Thane West.

According to the Vartak Nagar cops, the families of the two boys came to the police station at around 9.30pm to file a missing complaint. Both the boys had left home at around 4.30pm on Saturday, each informing his family that he was going to play at the ground. When neither returned till dinner time, the families realised that both boys were missing. The duo might have entered the pit for fishing or swimming, since their clothes were found nearby, and drowned as they could not comprehend its depth, the police said. The bodies were sent to a government hospital for post-mortem and a case of accidental death was registered, they added.