Two pose as sales tax officials, dupe angadia of 32 lakh

Mumbai: A man and a woman have been arrested for allegedly duping an angadia of ₹32 lakh by posing as sales tax officers.

The accused have been identified as Sanjaysingh Ajmersingh Karcholi, 33, of Rewa in Madhya Pradesh and Rajiya Ajiz Shaikh, 36, of Narayan Nagar in Ghatkopar (west). Both work as security guards.

According to the LT Marg police, the complainant came to the city four months ago from his native place in Rajasthan and works with a businessman in Kalbadevi, who is an angadia and also into garments business. The victim went to collect business related cash from his employer’s business partner in Fofalwadi in Kalbadevi. After collecting ₹32 lakh cash in a bag, the victim walked towards his office. However, when he reached near Adarsh Hotel the accused approached him.

They claimed to be sales tax officials and started questioning the victim about the content of the bag. The man got scared and told that he was carrying clothes but the accused forced him to open the bag. The victim then told them that he was carrying business related cash, a police official said.

Karcholi snatched the bag and handed it over to his accomplice Shaikh. Karcholi then asked the victim to follow him for some distance and later was made to sit on a bike. When the motorcycle neared a flyover, Shaikh got off and left with the bag. Karcholi roamed around with the victim for half-an-hour and finally stopped near a railway station.

The victim in his complaint stated that he was new in the city, hence could not remember the area but as soon as he alighted the accused fled. He tried to chase the bike for a short distance but in vain. He then enquired with the people for directions and managed to reach Marine Lines and narrated the incident to his employer.

They approached the LT Marg police and a case was registered. The police checked CCTV footage and based on the technical evidence identified Shaikh and picked her up. “She confessed to the crime during interrogation and subsequently Karcholi was arrested. Both were produced in a court on Sunday and remanded in police custody till February 27,” Abhinav Deshmukh, deputy commissioner of police, said.