Two Sena (UBT) leaders question party’s functioning

Mumbai: As several office bearers and local leaders of Shiv Sena (UBT) are switching their loyalties to chief minister Eknath Shinde-led Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena (BSS); two top leaders of Sena (UBT) have questioned the functioning of the party and said it should reach out more to the people on the ground.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The two leaders – deputy chairperson of legislative council Neelam Gorhe and leader of opposition in the council Ambadas Danve – have raised eyebrows in political circles as their remarks have flagged how their party chief Uddhav Thackeray has been handling the affairs of the party.

The issue came after Gorhe remarked about the need for corrective measures and change in party functioning. “If the office bearers and local leaders of various districts are switching loyalties to CM Shinde, then Shiv Sena (UBT) needs to change its style of functioning and some corrective measures are needed,” Gorhe said in a press conference.

Significantly, Danve supported her stand.

“What Neelam Gorhe has said is very much correct. On an organisational level, it is always important to change the style of functioning as per the situation and take corrective measures as per the need,” Danve added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

There was no official reaction from the party to the remarks made by Gorhe and Danve.

Later, when HT reached out to Gorhe, she insisted that her party worked efficiently during the pandemic, and was admired by the common man.

“Sena (UBT) is known for its service and struggle. During the Covid pandemic, MVA and Shiv Sena led by then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray worked very effectively for the people and that work was recognised and admired by the common man. Now it’s time to work in the post-Covid period,” she said.

Earlier, the party worked very hard for farmers in various districts and it needs to be restarted, Gorhe said. Along with that party office bearers can take up the issues of the common man and help the people in their respective districts and cities.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Uddhav can design the structure and nature of the work that needs to be done,” she added. “This would be helpful for the party image.”