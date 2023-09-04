Two stabbing incidents in Thane district

Dombivli/Bhiwandi

Two separate stabbing incidents have been reported in Dombivli and Bhiwandi.

In Dombivli, a 58-year-old man was booked in a case for allegedly attempting to stab his wife over a petty issue but their son intervened to resolve the quarrel and suffered a rib injury while the wife remained unhurt.

The accused has been identified as Suresh Pailkar, 58, while his wife Sulochana Pailkar separated from him two years ago and lived at her maternal home in Karnataka.

Police said that she had come to attend her son’s marriage anniversary function at home in Dombivli on Wednesday night. The accused Pailkar asked her to sleep in his bedroom and she refused him which led her to a heated argument between them. In a fit of rage, Pailkar took a knife and attempted to stab her, but their son Suraj Pailkar intervened to resolve the fight and he suffered injuries. Dombivli police booked a case under the various sections of the Indian Penal Code and arrested the accused.

The second incident happened under the jurisdiction of the Bhoiwada police station in Bhiwandi.

A man was booked in a case for allegedly stabbing an 18-year-old man over refusal to lend his mobile phone for calling. The accused has been identified as Asif alias Kairi while the victim - Rohit Yadav, 18, a resident of Balaji Nagar in Bhiwandi.

The incident took place at Prakash Taware building in Balaji Nagar in Bhiwandi on Wednesday when he stood below his building and was waiting for his sister for the Raksha Bandhan celebration. The accused approached Yadav and asked him for his mobile phone to make a call but Yadav told him the outgoing calls were barred as he could not recharge the prepaid sim card. Asif started an argument with him and assaulted him. Asif took a sharp object from his pocket stabbed him and fled from the spot. Yadav approached the local police station and booked a case against him under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. Bhoiwada police said that the accused is still at large and they will nab him soon.

