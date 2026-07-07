Mumbai: A 10-year-old boy was swept away by the swollen Kamvari river in Bhiwandi on Sunday. The victim, identified as Aatif, had gone to dispose of household waste near the river when he allegedly slipped and was carried away by the strong current, officials said.

Two swept away, one drowns in Bhiwandi

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In a separate incident later in the day, a 17-year-old boy, Mohammad, was swept away while catching crabs along the Kamvari river, a common activity in the area during the monsoon when the river swells.

Consecutively, a 13-year-old boy drowned in a nalla in Bhiwandi while playing with his friends in Deu Nagar on Monday Afternoon. According to the Bhiwandi Fire Brigade, the boy identified as Mohammad Abujar. He was allegedly playing near a nalla when he lost his balance and fell into the overflowing nalla, being swept away by the current. His body wasn’t recovered.