NAVI MUMBAI: Two female teachers of a private school in Navi Mumbai were booked on Tuesday for allegedly physically and mentally harassing a six-year-old boy on school premises. The case has been filed under provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act that deal with cruelty to children, police said. Two teachers booked for harassing 6-year-old boy

According to the Kamothe police, the alleged incidents took place on November 14 and November 28 at a school located in Kamothe. According to the child’s parents, on November 14, between 1pm and 2pm, one of the teachers allegedly called another student from the same class and asked her to slap the six-year-old boy on his cheeks five to six times. The parents added that the teacher allegedly laughed while the incident took place.

In a separate incident on November 28, the parents told the police that the English teacher allegedly hit the child on the face with a compass box, causing his lip to swell up. A police officer said, “The victim is a Class 1 student. His parents alleged that the acts were intentional and caused both physical injury and emotional trauma to the child.”

The police said the parents had initially approached the police station with a written application after the incidents occurred. After a preliminary inquiry and recording of detailed statements, an FIR was formally registered on December 23.

“There was a delay as the matter was first submitted as an application. After verifications and recorded statements, the offence was registered,” a police officer said, adding that no arrests have been made so far.

Senior police inspector Vimal Bidve said the matter is being taken seriously given the age of the child. “We are examining statements and school records as part of the investigation,” she said.