Two teens facing murder charges pass HSC exam with 47.5%

Mumbai: Facing murder charges, two teenagers lodged in the Dongri Child Correction Home for over a year are among the thousands in the state who cleared their Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC-Class12) examination on Wednesday.

Officials at the facility said that children in conflict with the law (CCL) would draw inspiration from their achievements.

Both the boys have secured 245/600, scoring 47.5% from the Commerce stream. They were minor when brought to the facility. After counselling by experts, the authority at the childcare facility motivated them to study and appear for the board exam.

After they agreed, the officers at the facility contacted the colleges where they were earlier studying and explained to them the exceptional circumstances. The boys then appeared for the exam at the respective examination centres after the children’s home authorities secured permission from the court. They were escorted by the police to the centres.

The two became close friends at the child care facility while studying and preparing for their board exam and coincidentally scored the same marks as well.

One of them was detained in connection with a case registered by the Pant Nagar police station in Ghatkopar last year after he was allegedly found involved in a rioting and murder case of a person who lived in his neighbourhood in Ramabai Ambedkar area. He is lodged at the child correction home from May 3, 2021. Officials said that he had lost his father five years ago due to illness and his mother was making papads (papadums) at home to earn a livelihood for her and his younger brother.

“I didn’t expect that I would clear the board exam. But I studied seriously with the help of probation officers at the facility and the teachers from a non-profit body Prerna. Now, I want to pursue further education and would like to undertake some business management courses. I want to understand how a business is run and then help my mother grow her small papad selling unit,” he said, with a smile on his face.

The other teenager came to the correction home on December 22, 2020, after being detained by the Charkop police for his alleged involvement in setting ablaze a religious structure, in which three people had died. His father is a daily-wager, whereas his mother works as domestic help. His younger brother is in school.

Though unsure of what he should choose for his future, he said, “I am happy. People are coming and praising me for clearing the class 12 exam. My family is also very happy to know that I have cleared the board exam. I would ensure whatever unfortunate thing has happened in the past would not be repeated in future.”

Rahul Kanthikar, superintendent of the correction home said, “Doing well in academics are signs of positive change and progress in the children in conflict with the law. Clearing board exam by self-studying in adverse circumstances is certainly an achievement for these boys. The HSC result may also help the boy secure bail and continue further studies or undertake some skill development course. We would also help them in choosing the right path in life.”

The correction home encourages minors facing heinous charges to pursue studies, as they stay longer in the facility.

“The two boys were regularly counselled and we focussed on their mental health as well. Positive changes were observed in their behaviour. The two stayed and studied together, and coincidentally, scored the same marks in the exam,” says Tanaji S Pol, a probation officer at the home.