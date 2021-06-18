Two TV actors arrested for stealing 3.20 lakh in Mumbai

Two actors, who were struggling after the Covid-19 pandemic stalled shooting of a popular TV serial they worked in last year in Mumbai, have been arrested for allegedly stealing their roommate’s ₹3.20 lakh. Police said they were held on Thursday in Navi Mumbai and remanded in police custody till June 23. They added Surabhi Shrivastava, 25, and Mosina Mukhtar Shaikh, 19, allegedly stole the money days after shifting to a flat in Aarey Milk Colony where the housemate was already staying.

A police officer said the two allegedly stole the cash from a locker and left the house. Police zeroed in on them after they found a CCTV recording in which the two were seen leaving their building with a bag.

The two have told police that they were facing financial problems since the shooting was stalled.