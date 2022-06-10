Two women severely injured in 3 vehicle pile-up on WEH
Mumbai: Two women were severely injured while three others suffered minor injuries after in a pile-up involving three vehicles, including an ambulance, at Kherwadi flyover on Western Express Highway (WEH) on Thursday afternoon.
Police officers said the accident took place at about 3.30 pm after the driver of a south-bound Skoda car lost control over the vehicle and jumped the divider, crashing into a Celerio car plying on the north-bound stretch.
The ambulance behind the Celerio car also crashed from behind.
Pandurang Mulik, senior police inspector of Kherwadi police station, said two of the three women travelling in the Celerio suffered severe injuries due to the impact of the accident.
Both the seriously injured women were rushed to Bhabha Hospital, Bandra. A doctor from the causality department of Bhabha Hospital said, “Two patients -- Vaishali Thalli (55) and Amruta Thalli (31) -- sustained severe head injuries and were referred to the neurosurgery department at Sion hospital. The other two -- Anjana Thalli (26) and Vinay Thalli (61) -- were transferred to Gurunanak Hospital, Bandra east after first aid was administered. Both were stable. Anjana had a blunt injury in her stomach region, while Vinay had bruises and abrasions in forearm and elbow regions.”
Manu Kashinath Sobati (47), who was driving the Skoda car, has been booked by the Kherwadi police.
Doctors from Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital (also known as Sion Hospital) said they are medically evaluating the patients and diagnostic tests, including MRI and CT scans, will be done to decide further course of treatment. “Amruta has a rib fracture and blunt chest trauma. Vaishali has fractures in both legs and a head injury. We are doing CT scans for both patients. Both are medically stable and conscious,” said the doctor from Sion Hospital.
