NAGPUR: Ahead of the local self-government elections, including the crucial Mumbai municipal polls, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday made a significant statement, suggesting that political equations could change in the future. He noted that former chief minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray is not an enemy, signalling a potential rapprochement between the BJP and Shiv Sena (UBT). Uddhav is not an enemy: Fadnavis

Speaking candidly during an interview with a senior journalist, Fadnavis remarked that while Raj Thackeray of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) is now a friend, Uddhav Thackeray should not be viewed as an adversary. He explained, “Nothing is certain in politics. Earlier, Uddhav Thackeray was a friend. Then Raj Thackeray became a friend. While Raj Thackeray is a friend, Uddhav Thackeray is not an enemy.”

The statement gains significance as Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya had personally greeted Fadnavis during the winter session of the state Assembly in Nagpur. Since then, Aaditya Thackeray has reportedly met Fadnavis to discuss public issues, further fuelling speculation about a thaw in their political rivalry.

During the hour-long interview, Fadnavis addressed various political topics, including the recent Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, his role as chief minister, and party dynamics. When asked whom he trusts more between his current colleagues, Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, Fadnavis provided a balanced response. “I have a very exclusive relationship with both of them. I share a long-standing friendship with Shinde saheb, while Ajit dada’s political maturity aligns with my wavelength,” he elaborated.

On his future political aspirations, Fadnavis underscored his commitment to the party’s directives. He stated, “I am a disciplined party worker. If the party asks me to step down or take on any role, I will do so without hesitation. My growth is not due to my abilities but the strength of the party and its workers.”

Commenting on leadership within the BJP, Fadnavis praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s discipline and resilience, calling it unmatched. “Modi Ji’s discipline is extraordinary, and I cannot claim to have even 10 percent of it. Amit Shah, on the other hand, has a sharp ability to make decisive political judgments,” he added.

Fadnavis’s remarks have sparked discussions about shifting alliances and relationships in Maharashtra politics, particularly with the BJP and Shiv Sena (UBT) exploring potential reconciliation amid changing political dynamics.