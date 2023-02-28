Uddhav takes a swipe at guv for addressing assembly in Hindi on Marathi language day

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said that the Election Commission of India (ECI) verdict is the biggest challenge to fight and urged his supporters to unite to win this battle in the court of law and court of people.

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray addresses the gathering on "Marathi Bhasha Divas" at Birla Matoshree Auditorium, in Mumbai, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023.

He also said that once we win this battle no one can stop Shiv Sena in this country.

Speaking at a function organised by Sthaniya Lokadhikar Samiti (a Shiv Sena affiliated union in the service sector) to celebrate the Marathi Language Day, Thackeray referred to chief minister Eknath Shinde as Khandoji Khopade who was known as a traitor during Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s rule. “Khopade succumbed to the threat of Afzal Khan and today’s traitors succumbed to the pressure of ED and other agencies,” said Thackeray.

He referred to BJP and its leaders along with traitors as enemy number one of Maharashtra and Marathi Manoos. “ They are dividing society in the name of religion. Don’t forget who is our real enemy,” said Thackeray.

Thackeray reiterated that CM Shinde and his team can steal the party name and symbol but cannot steal the intense ideology of Shiv Sena. Thackeray recalled how his father Shiv Sena supremo late Bal Thackeray helped Marathi youth to get respectable jobs in Mumbai.

Uddhav also criticised Governor Ramesh Bais over his speech in Hindi on Marathi language day. “Today the governor addressed both houses in the legislature, but he spoke in Hindi. Today is the Marathi language day and Governor is speaking in Hindi is very unfortunate” criticised Uddhav Thackeray.