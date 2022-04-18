Uddhav Thackeray directs officials to prepare development plan for temple renovations in a week

Mumbai: Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday directed officials to prepare the development plan for the renovation of eight temples within a week. CM, who reviewed various projects under the cultural affairs department, also directed officials to ensure that the architects appointed for the conservation and restoration of six forts in Maharashtra prepare the plan in the next three months.

The state government is pushing for the restoration of temples, forts and fortresses across the state in a bid to develop tourism in the region. In the first phase, the government has taken up the renovation of eight temples in Ratnagiri, Kolhapur, Pune, Nashik, Aurangabad, Beed, Amravati and Gadchiroli districts through the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC).

According to a statement from the CMO, Thackeray said, “While renovating the temple, the development plans of these temples should preserve its original form. While developing the areas around the temples, the plan must take into consideration facilities for tourists, including parking, access roads, toilets, and the layout of the shops must be uniform.”

Of the eight temples, five temples will need permission from the Archeological Survey of India (ASI), while at some locations, clearance from the Forest Department would be required.

The Maharashtra government has taken up preservation and conservation work on six forts including, Rajgad, Torna, Shivneri, Sudhagad, Vijaydurg, and Sindhudurg.

The CM said that while preparing the plan for forts, the authorities must ensure that the work is carried out after understanding the history of forts and studying the geographical conditions there. He also sought the methodology that would be adopted for conservation and preservation.

In light of the ropeway accident in Jharkhand last week, the chief minister said that the proposed ropeway project at the Ekvira temple in the Pune district must ensure the safety aspect of the facility. The Ekvira Devi temple in Karla is the family deity of the Thackerays.