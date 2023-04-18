Ugandan woman held with 16.8-cr heroin at airport

Mumbai: The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Customs Department arrested a Ugandan woman at the Mumbai airport for allegedly smuggling 2.4 kilograms of heroin worth ₹16.80 crore.

“Her luggage was suspicious. There was a cavity in the carton and while searching, AIU removed all belongings from it. However, the carton was still heavy. We suspected some foul play and found the contraband was concealed in a cavity created in the carton,” said the officer. (Image for representation)

“The woman concealed the contraband in a false cavity of a carton that she was carrying,” said an AIU officer.

The Customs officials got information about the foreigner coming with drugs consignment to India. Based on the information, AIU kept tracking flyers who landed from Uganda. The woman was identified soon after she landed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Sunday around 5:30pm.

The woman was then arrested. She was produced in court and sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

The woman was handed over the consignment in Uganda, said the officer, adding, “She was informed that once she gets out of the airport, the receiver will contact her and would take the consignment from her.”