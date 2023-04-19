UGC bars NMIMS from offering distance learning, online courses

Mumbai: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has barred noted business school Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) from offering distance learning and online programmes due to a gross violation of norms, according to a public notice uploaded on the UGC website on Tuesday. Due to this, the commission has decided to debar the institute from offering ODL and an online programme for the January-February 2023, July-August 2023, and January-February 2024 academic sessions.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The UGC has also cautioned potential students against taking admission into any course offered by the institute. Established in 1981, the institute was accorded university status in 2003. “NMIMS, has not adhered to the UGC regulations and is in gross violation with regard to the functioning of the Centre for Internal Quality Assurance (CIQA), the quality of self-learning material and e-learning material (e-LM), nomenclature of the Centre for Distance and Online Learning,” said a notice.

“The institute was not following the fee refund policy promulgated by UGC, and numerous continuous complaints were being received against the HEI (higher education institution) from various stakeholders in offering open and distance learning (ODL) and online,” the notice added.

A spokesperson for NMIMS said, “We have received the notice from UGC and are currently reviewing it. We realise that this news might cause worry among our stakeholders, students, and parents. Please be assured that we are closely working with all concerned parties to address the issue and resolve the situation as soon as possible. We will keep you informed of any updates on this matter.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}