Ulhasnagar hamlet students now have a roof over them

Thirty students from Ulhasnagar’s Ashele pada hamlet who were attending their daily classes in an open space have now found a new place to study with a roof above them.

This, after a social worker from Ulhasnagar, Prafful Kedare decided to provide them his room for the class. Sunil Ahire, 39, another social worker, from Ulhasnagar had started classes for these under-privileged children during the lockdown, though the classes were held in the open.

However the number of students are increasing and there is a need for bigger space in the coming days, claimed Ahire.

This room, donated by Kedare, is named as ‘binghantichi boruchi shala’ (school without bell) and was inaugurated on the day of Savitribai Phule Jayanthi on January 3. Kedare is associated with a social group that takes personality development courses for students and professionals including doctors and advocates.

These students were deprived of education during the lockdown as classes went online and they did not have digital access. Ahire had taken up the task of teaching these children.

“There was always a requirement of a class for the students. Kedare asked to take his room for conducting the classes, which is a big help for us,” said Ahire, who has completed his master in sociology.

These students, from Class 1 to 7 of semi-English and Marathi-medium schools, were left with no option but to skip their daily classes during the lockdown as they were conducted online.

This new classroom is around 5-10 minutes away from the earlier open space. Ahire said that more parents and children were approaching him to take classes for them. But he felt that one classroom would not be enough if the count of students increases.

“The students were likely to increase to 45-50, and in that case I’d require more classrooms. It will be good if someone voluntarily helped us with rooms. I am eagerly willing to take classes for more students. Also, it will be good if someone voluntarily takes lectures for the students. Otherwise, we will again have to go to an open space for the daily lectures if the students’ count increases,” said Ahire.

Kedare said that the room which was given to the students is the one where personality development classes were held. “I came to know about Ahire and his students, and decided to provide a roof to them,” said Kedare.