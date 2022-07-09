Ulhasnagar police book mother, uncle for forcing 15-year-old girl into marriage with man in Gujarat

A 15-year-old girl who was forced into marriage with a Gujarat resident, escaped from her in-laws’ house in Gujarat 10 days after the wedding. She reached Hill Line Police station in Ulhasnagar to register a complaint on July 7.

The girl said that her family had forged her documents to hide her real age and forced her to marry the person whom they believed was the best match for her.

The minor wanted to pursue her education and become a teacher. But she claimed that her mother asked her to stop studying after Class 7 as the family could not afford it. Her father is an auto driver. She has an 18-year-old brother. Both of them tried to stop her mother but she did not listen.

The Ulhasnagar police have booked her mother, maternal uncle and a woman who acted as the matchmaker. The matchmaker, with the help of the girl’s uncle, forged her Aadhaar card and School Leaving Certificate to change her age to 18 years.

A Ghaste, API from Hill Line police station, said that the girl was brave enough to go to them despite all the harassment from her family. He said, “The mother and uncle were forcing her to get married. They changed her documents and also did not allow her to go out of the house till her wedding on June 25 in Gujarat. The girl’s father had opposed the marriage, so the mother did not allow him to join them for the wedding.”

The girl tried to flee several times but did not get a chance. Ghaste added, “On July 5, she went with her in-laws for a religious ritual and ran away when she got the chance. She had money only for ticket and reached Ulhasnagar. She told us that she could not go home as her mother would send her back. She is now in a government home and we will help her get admission in a school.”

