Recurrent pain in the abdomen, nausea followed by vomiting is not to be taken lightly instead it could be indication of underlying issue with the kidney. Ulwe resident Sadhna Koli, learnt this the hard way. Last month the resident had to undergo emergency surgery and timely detection ensured she was not only treated but also managed to avoid the possibility of losing her kidney.

Ulwe resident suffering abdominal pain detected with rare tumor

“It came across as a shock for my family that the symptoms of pain and vomiting were due to a tumor detected on the kidney. I used to consider the discomfort was due to acidity and indigestion but when I couldn’t bear with the pain I had to get admitted in emergency,” said Koli. The resident was admitted at the casualty of Medicover Hospital at Kharghar

Following a sonography and CT scan, the resident was detected to have suffered a rare case of benign tumor around the kidney getting ruptured.

“Medically this is termed as Angiomyolipoma which simply means benign tumours on the kidney getting ruptured spontaneously. This is a rare occurrence and leads to the discomfort which Koli faced like shooting pain in the right side of the abdomen, vomiting and nausea,” said Vikasa Bhisse. Consultant Urologist and transplant surgeon.

Koli underwent emergency surgery of 30 minutes on August 26 wherein the doctors decided to steer from the conventional practice of removing the kidney. “In this case we managed to preserve her kidney and didn’t have to undertake the procedure of removing the organ medically known as Nephrectomy. Instead the blood vessel supplying the tumor was identified and this was blocked thereby eliminating any possibility of further growth. If not addressed on time, there was a risk of complications like bleeding from the tumour,” said Dr. Dharmik Bhuva, Interventional Radiologist.

The patient was recently discharged. “I urge everyone to report symptoms such as abdominal pain, nausea, and vomiting to the doctor without any delay for timely detection of any disease or ailment. I am forever indebted to the doctors for saving my wife’s life,” said the husband Prashant Koli.

