Uncertainty prevails as govt girls’ hostel occupants asked to vacate

Mumbai: As a result of the government’s decision to redevelop the coveted sea-facing Savitribai Phule Mahila Chatralaya girls’ hostel at Charni Road, approximately 450 students are likely to be relocated to the western suburbs. While the redevelopment is owing to structural damage to the building, the girls living there said they had not received any official instructions.

Meanwhile Keshav Tupe, joint director of higher education, Mumbai division, confirmed that the old building would be demolished. “The government is planning to build a new hostel,” he said. “Till then, alternative arrangements will be made for existing students.” (Anshuman Poyrekar/ HT PHOTO)

“I have come here from western Maharashtra,” said a student. “Currently, my college is at walking distance from the hostel. If we are asked to go further away, we will have to travel by train to reach college.” Added another student, “Sometimes they tell us that they want us to vacate our rooms in April and sometimes they say May. Because of this uncertainty, we can’t even plan to go home for the vacations.”

Amar Ekad, student activist from Pune, has been on a hunger strike at Azad Maidan for the last 11 days demanding proper information so that the students can move to a safe place. “In 2018, students asked for the hostel building to be repaired, following which the state government did so. In 2022, the then MVA-led government sanctioned funds again to repair the hostel. But the decision was deferred. Now the education ministry says the hostel will be redeveloped,” said Ekad. “The minister for higher and technical education should hold a meeting with the collector of Mumbai city and provide a one-acre plot to build a new girls’ hostel with a capacity for 1000 students.”

Another officer from the higher education department said the subject was in “discussion mode”. “Once it is finalised, we will convey it to the students,” he said.