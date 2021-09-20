Undertrial escapes from Taloja jail by jumping off 25-foot wall

A 28-year-old undertrial lodged in Taloja jail since 2018 in a murder case of Bhandup managed to escape by jumping off the 25-foot boundary wall. The undertrial, Sanjay Yadav, escaped at around 12.45pm on Saturday.

On the pretext of getting medicine, Yadav went to the hospital of the jail along with another inmate, identified as Sanio Pasco Keni, and managed to sneak near the watchtower. The watchtower, wherein the guards keep a watch from the top, has an iron-grilled door, which is locked so that it is not accessible for anyone.

Yadav managed to climb the watch tower’s door, which was around seven feet tall. Yadav then managed to find grip on the exteriors of the tower. The grips were the rear part of the stairs which were inside the tower. The tower was adjacent to the 25-foot wall. From the exterior of the tower, he climbed onto the wall and then jumped down. While Yadav could jump off the wall, Keni got terrified and changed his mind. Keni was eventually caught by a guard.

Taloja jail officials and Kharghar police searched for Yadav in the nearby bushes and other areas but he was not to be found anywhere. A team of police went to Bhandup as well to his residence but he could not be traced. A case against Yadav and Keni was registered with the Kharghar police under Section 224 (Resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) of the IPC.

In July 2018, Yadav and his two accomplices hacked to death a 17-year-old minor boy near his college on the suspicion that the deceased boy was trying to get close to the girlfriend of one of the accused.