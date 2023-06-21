Alcoholic who went missing found dead inside his car

Navi Mumbai: Two days after a 44-year-old man went missing from his home in New Panvel, his wife found his body in his car around one kilometre from their residence. The police, however, have ruled out foul play in the incident and said he died of natural causes.

Prashant Kushanch Sharma, 44, had left home on Saturday and had not returned till Monday. According to the police, the family was used to his frequent disappearances as he was addicted to alcohol and often stayed away from home. Sharma, a resident of sector 16 in New Panvel was unemployed and an alcoholic, said police.

“The family was under the notion that he would come back and hence they did not file a missing complaint,” police sub-inspector Mahesh Karche from Khandeshwar police station said.

On Monday morning, while Prashant’s wife was going to Sector-17 on her two-wheeler, she noticed her husband’s silver Maruti Swift parked in front of Utsav Bar. When she went near the car, she saw her husband’s body and informed the police. Sharma was sent to Panvel sub-district hospital wherein he was declared dead. “In the autopsy, the doctors found that his kidney and liver both had failed due to his alcohol addiction. The family also informed us that he has a history of two previous attacks and due to his unemployment, he was depressed too. There is no foul play in the case and he died of natural causes. We have filed an accidental death report in the case,” Karche added

