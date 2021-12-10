UNICEF boost to bring back school dropouts to Thane civic schools

For more than two years, most children, especially those of the migrants or from the lower strata of the society, have lost their connection with school and education due to the lockdown.

Most of them dropped out of schools to help their parents. Many others could not afford a smart phone. Bringing these students back to learning is an uphill task for most teachers and to help them, teachers from the Thane Municipal Corporation’s civic schools were trained in a UNICEF programme on how to involve students in education.

The programme was funded by UNICEF and conducted by several NGOs including Pratham Education Foundation, Sacred and State Council of Education and Research Training. The programme, which trained more than 100 teachers from 28 schools, also involved students and parents.

Hemlata Sasane, district programme head, Thane, Pratham Education Foundation, said, “Under this programme, UNICEF has selected five cities and districts of Maharashtra and provided funds for the training. The programme focused on encouraging teachers to use different teaching skills to engage children. The schools were selected from localities where there were more dropouts or migration. Hygiene training was also given to the teachers who in turn can teach the students to ensure safety protocols are maintained.”

The foundation has also created groups on social media to get in touch with parents and provide them with innovative ideas to help their children connect. Those parents who do not have a smart phone are helped by other parents in the neighbourhood.

Sasane added, “Teachers will use different games, activities using common items like pebbles, vegetables or sprouts. Music is also used as a medium to impart knowledge. Some of the activities are difficult and all children might not able to pass in those. However, we do not fail anyone so as not to discourage them.”

TMC education officer, Aslam Kungle, said that the parents and children actively participated in training along with the teachers. He said, “Involvement of parents is crucial to engage children in school. Our teachers will continue to send videos and activities to children through which parents also can teach children at home. This was a pilot project and we will be taking more such sessions in the future.”

