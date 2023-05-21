Gadkari objects to proposed thermal power plant near Nagpur on environmental issues

Mumbai: Union minister Nitin Gadkari has written a letter to deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and expressed concern over the construction of two new power plants at Koradi in Nagpur after receiving complaints of pollution.

When contacted for a reaction over the issue, Vishwas Pathak, director, MSEB Holding Company said that ‘Mahagenco’ is just replacing two old plants with two new plants with advanced technology. He also added that the site is near to the coal mine allocated to Maharashtra in neighbouring Chhattisgarh and due to less expenditure on transport of coal, the state will get comparatively cheaper power. (HT PHOTO)

The development came after residents and environmental activists expressed concerns because of the possible pollution due to the new power plants and wrote a letter to Gadkari. The union minister then wrote to Fadnavis, who is also the energy minister and suggested shifting the proposed plant to Parshivani which is about 25 kilometres from Koradi.

“Koradi Thermal Power Station falls in the Nagpur Metropolitan region. The current units at Koradi are adding to the health problems of the local residents. The installation of the new two units with a capacity of 1320 MW may create severe health hazards for the people. An NGO has opposed the proposed hearing by MPCB on May 29. It says that thermal power generation at Koradi and Khaparkheda has reached the upper pitch. Proposed power generation units can be installed at Parshivani. This may help to generate employment in Parshivani tehsil and help find solutions to the pollution problems at Koradi. In view of the above, I would like to request you to consider the points raised by people and take a decision abiding by the guidelines, due verification and the stand of the state government in the matter.” said Gadkari in his letter to Fadnavis.

Meanwhile, a director of the state-owned power company has, however, rejected the objections saying they are just replacing the old plants with new ones.

“We will definitely consider the suggestion by union minister Nitin Gadkari while planning for new power plants in future but as far as the issue of the proposed power plants in Koradi is concerned, these are replacements for old power plants. While replacing the two old sets of 260 MW each we are following the central government’s guidelines and going to install two sets of 660 MW each with advanced supercritical technology. These upcoming power plants will produce less ash and less pollution and fulfil environmental compliance.” Pathak said.

Fadnavis is yet to respond to the letter.

