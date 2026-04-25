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Unions pushback against govt’s May 1 drive

The unions distributed forms among the drivers and permit holders mentioning the premise for objecting to the rule and the tabular space to fix their signatures

Published on: Apr 25, 2026 04:04 am IST
By Shashank Rao
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MUMBAI: Auto-rickshaw and taxi unions across Mumbai launched a mass signature campaign on Friday opposing the state government’s directive mandating Marathi language proficiency for drivers and permit holders from May 1.

Unions pushback against govt’s May 1 drive

The unions distributed forms among the drivers and permit holders mentioning the premise for objecting to the rule and the tabular space to fix their signatures.

The signature campaign will specifically involve the community of auto and taxi drivers, majority of who are migrants from north India. The form mentions how lakhs of drivers and their families will be impacted by the transport department’s decision.

According to union estimates, Mumbai has around 2.80 lakh registered auto-rickshaws and taxis, of which 75–80% are operated by drivers and permit holders from north India.

“We have begun distributing the forms at our offices, and prominent locations where drivers pool in. We are positive about getting over a lakh signatures that will be submitted to transport minister Pratap Sarnaik on April 28,” said Shashank Sharad Rao, union leader who heads Autorickshaw Chalak Malak Sanghatana Sanyukt Kruti Samiti Maharashtra (ACMSSKSM).

The directive, issued by the state transport department, requires all licensed drivers to be able to read, write and speak Marathi, failing which their permits could be cancelled. The department is also working on a standard operating procedure (SOP) to ensure uniform implementation across 59 Regional Transport Offices (RTOs).

 
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