University of Bristol to start campus in August with six courses

Mumbai: The University of Bristol, one of the oldest varsities in the United Kingdom, will commence operations in Mumbai in August 2026 with six courses and around 250 students, vice-chancellor and president Evelyn Welch told Hindustan Times. TCS Spokesperson Ankur Mathur with Prof Evelyn Welch, VC and President, University of Bristol

The university’s Mumbai Enterprise Campus, located opposite the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Powai, is close to many technology companies and start-ups, which will help students get better industry exposure, Professor Welch said while speaking to HT on the sidelines of an event in south Mumbai announcing the launch.

The Mumbai Enterprise Campus will be the university’s first international campus in its 150th year. In the first year, the campus will offer three undergraduate and three postgraduate courses. The undergraduate courses are BSc Economics, BSc Data Science and BSc Economics with Data Science, while the postgraduate courses are MSc Fintech, MSc Financial Technology Management and MSc Immersive Arts.

“The admission process in Mumbai will be the same as in Bristol,” Welch said. Undergraduate students will be admitted via A-levels and A-level equivalents (scores in class 12 or second year junior college exams) while postgraduate students will be admitted based on their undergraduate scores, and in some cases, interviews, she said.

While fees for the courses will range ₹15-22 lakh, the university will also introduce its flagship ‘Think Big Scholarship Programme’ to extend financial support to students and help them develop broader skills, the vice-chancellor said.

“Scholarships will be available from the first year and grow as the university grows,” said Andrew Monk, executive director of global engagement at the university. Professors from Bristol will teach some courses at the Mumbai campus under the ‘Isambard Global Visiting Professorship Scheme’ and play a crucial part in shaping the research culture, creating new collaborations and providing mentoring, Monk said.

The university has also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tata Consultancy Services for research in artificial intelligence and industry training. The MoU will enable students to work on real-world problems and improve their job readiness, said Venguswamy Ramaswamy, global head of TCS Education and TCS iON.

“TCS and the University of Bristol will also explore internships, exchange programmes and community projects. Together, we will create pathways that blend cutting‑edge research with real‑world industry application, strengthen talent readiness, and expand mobility and community initiatives across India and the UK,” Ramaswamy said.

Professor Michelle Jones, a British academic, has been appointed director and executive dean of the Mumbai campus, while hiring is on for other faculty members.

“Jones will be here in April and the faculty will include global academics based in Mumbai and professors from Bristol who will visit for specific parts of the curriculum,” Welch said.

The Shanta Foundation, co-founded by University of Bristol alumnus Bhikhu Patel, has donated £1.5 million to the university as a gift, said Monk.

“The gift will support research collaboration and student exchange between Mumbai and Bristol. It will help students travel between the two campuses and take part in exchange programmes,” Monk said.