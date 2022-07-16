University of Mumbai among top 50 Indian universities: NIRF Ranking 2022

For the first time since India Rankings by National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) was released in 2016, the University of Mumbai (MU) has ranked among the top 50 universities in the country at the 45th position. In 2021, the 165-year-old university ranked 71st, while in 2020 it ranked 65th.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The India Rankings 2022 by NIRF was released by the Ministry of Education on Friday. The methodology to evaluate and rank universities and institutes includes the criteria—teaching and learning resources, research work, graduation outcome, outreach, inclusivity, and perception. The rankings were divided into ten categories: overall, universities, colleges, research institutions, engineering, management, pharmacy, medical, dental, law and architecture.

Even in the category of overall rankings, MU bettered its performance with rank 81 as against 96 in 2021 and 95 in 2020. “Mumbai University has consistently and significantly improved in the NIRF rankings over the last five years. The university has performed well in three criteria namely teaching and learning resources, graduation outcome, outreach and inclusivity. So, the university has focused on improving in other criteria as well—research and professional practice and peer perception,” said Suhas Pednekar, vice-chancellor, MU, in a press statement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Mumbai University has made a huge improvement in the ranking of universities along with the general ranking. It is a great leap to be included in the list of top 50 universities. Every effort will be made to improve the rankings in the future with the help of all teachers, teaching staff and stakeholders of the university,” said Ravindra Kulkarni, pro vice-chancellor, MU.

Once again, the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-Bombay) ranked third in the overall category. The institute also secured rank 3 in the engineering category, rank 4 in the new ‘Research’ category, and rank 11 in the management category. Last year, the institute ranked 3rd in the overall, engineering and research categories, and ranked 10th in the management category.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“IIT-Bombay always strives to provide the best all-round career training for all our students and to focus on research and entrepreneurial activities that have greater impacts to our society. Our efforts shall continue and recognition like this by NIRF will further consolidate our resolve to work harder on these aspects,” said Subhasis Chaudhuri, director, IIT-Bombay.

In addition to IIT-Bombay, two other Mumbai-based institutes that made it among the top 50 in the overall category are Institute of Chemical Technology, Matunga (rank 28) and Homi Bhabha National Institute (Rank 33). The only two colleges which made it to the top 100 list in the ‘college’ category this year are College of Social Work (rank 69) and St Xavier’s College (rank 87).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}