MU B.Com Semester 6 registers worst result in last five years

Mumbai: The University of Mumbai on Tuesday announced the results of the Third Year B.Com Semester 6 exam held in April 2023. With a pass percentage of 38.32%, this the worst result in the last five years including 2019, which was before the Covid-19 pandemic.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This year, 15,346 students cleared the exam out of 60,285. The pass percentage was 90% during the pandemic and 60.31% in 2019. It was no different with the results of Semester five with only 33% of students passing the examinations.

“This is the impact of the pandemic. This year, for the first time, centralised assessment was conducted in the MU for all winter and summer session exams after the Covid-19 pandemic. We realised that students were not able to write much. Most answer sheets ran only two pages long,” said a professor from a Vile Parle-based college.

In a press statement, the MU said, “All these answer sheets have been evaluated and moderated by Onscreen Marking (OSM) method. The university has declared the result within the stipulated time.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A total of 63,354 students had registered for this exam, while 60,285 students appeared for it. Out of them 15,346 students passed the exam, while 24,701 students failed to clear it. A total of 3,069 students remained absent, while results of 285 students were withheld due to complaints of malpractice.