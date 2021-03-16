University of Mumbai non-teaching staff to start physically reporting to duty

The University of Mumbai (MU) on Monday released a circular stating that non-teaching staff from all MU departments will now physically report to duty starting Tuesday until the end of the month. While class 1 staffers are expected to report for duty every day, class 2, 3 and 4 non-teaching staff are to physically report to duty on alternate days while maintaining 100% attendance, according the circular. The circular further states that class 3 and 4 non-teaching staff of the examination department too will be expected to maintain 100% attendance.

“In the past few months, a lot of the university’s work has been pending, including paper work for National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) grading process as well as other important work, which is why we had asked for all non-teaching staff to report to duty,” said MU registrar-in-charge Baliram Gaikwad. He, however, added that increasing number of the university staff has been unable to report to duty due to travel restrictions in local trains. “With rising Covid-19 cases, the university is allowing class 2, 3 and 4 non-teaching employees to come to work on alternate days,” said Gaikwad.

The university has, over the past few months, approached the state government and the railways, seeking extension of essential services tag to the university staff. “We cannot postpone work anymore. And for our staff to be able to report to duty, it is important that the railways allow us to travel even during peak hours. Since we are yet to hear from the authorities and the fact that Covid-19 cases are also increasing, for the next two weeks we are allowing 50% attendance with alternate days rule,” said Gaikwad and added that the university will review the decision by March 31.

In the first week of February this year, state education minister for higher and technical education Uday Samant announced that colleges can reopen with not more than 50% attendance on campus at any given point of time. MU affirmed this move with a circular asking colleges to approach local civic authority or collectors office before restarting physical classes in a phased manner. The circular also shared Covid-19 safety guidelines prescribed by the University Grants Commission (UGC) to ensure safety of staff and students.

On February 12, however, after a meeting between officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and MU, civic officials asked to postpone reopening of colleges by a week until February 22 which has now been further postponed due to increasing cases of Covid-19 in the city.

While the varsity is hoping to speed up all pending work by bringing back their staff, many members of the non-teaching staff unions are unhappy. “The university knows that Covid-19 cases are increasing, especially because of train travel. And they are still expecting all of us to report to duty. We hope the government will intervene in this matter and bring some relief to us,” said a member on condition of anonymity.