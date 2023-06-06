MU goofs up again while releasing hall tickets, results

Mumbai: The exam department of the University of Mumbai (MU) was again in the spotlight and received flak from the students after they released hall tickets on Monday evening for various examinations scheduled on Tuesday.

While the undergraduate students ran from pillar to post to receive their hall tickets, the scenario for students of Master of Commerce (M.Com) was even worse as they are yet to receive their semester 1 and 3 results. Students are in a dilemma whether to appear for the examinations or not. (HT PHOTO)

On Monday, a commotion erupted after thousands of students rushed to the MU campus to get hall tickets for their semester 6 examinations. According to students, they were losing sleep until they received their hall tickets, which had not been dispatched until at least 6pm in the college. The distribution of the hall tickets went as late as 9pm.

Several students also reached the MU Kalina campus to confirm whether the exam was postponed or not. A student from a Mulund-based college, who did not wish to be named, said, “I reached the Kalina campus by 2.30pm to enquire about my hall ticket. However, till 3.30pm we were left stranded and after that, we were directed to go to our respective colleges.”

In response, the university authorities said, “Hall tickets were issued on Monday late in the evening due to some technical errors.”

“How do we know that we should go for the scheduled exams? And, if they release the results while the students are taking their semester 4 exams, it will definitely have negative consequences on our minds,” said an M.Com student on the condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, a professor from a Sion-based college said that unless the results of semesters 1 and 3 are not declared, students cannot fill out the form for the next exam. “Exam form filling is still not started, though a link and circular of the exam link were received two days ago from the exam section,” he added.

