UP ATS arrests homoeopath from Badlapur for anti-national activities

MUMBAI: The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested two individuals in connection with an alleged anti-national conspiracy aimed at disturbing communal harmony and establishing Sharia law in India. Among those arrested is a homoeopathy doctor, who was picked up on Sunday from his workplace in Badlapur, Thane district. (Shutterstock)

The Badlapur East police confirmed that Dr Usama Maj Sheikh, who works at a private hospital, was arrested on Sunday night while on duty. “The arrest was carried out entirely by the UP ATS based on their investigation. Our involvement was limited to providing logistical support,” said a senior Thane police officer. “We ensured due process was followed during the arrest and court procedures.”

Dr Sheikh was produced before the Ulhasnagar magistrate court, which granted a transit remand until August 8. We informed his family members about his arrest before he was taken to UP, said a police officer.

The doctor’s arrest comes after the UP ATS recently arrested Ajmal Ali, a resident of UP. Ali was one of the 400 members, many of them allegedly Pakistani nationals, in a WhatsApp group named “Reviving Islam”. According to the ATS officials, Ali was allegedly promoting extremist ideology to incite hatred against non-Muslims on various social media platforms.

When Ali was called for questioning at the ATS headquarters, he confessed to being in touch with several Pakistani nationals via social media. Officials said he also revealed he considered Dr Sheikh in Thane to be his mentor and that they communicated frequently via Instagram and Signal. They added that the two allegedly had “extremist discussions about toppling India’s elected government and replacing it with a Sharia-based system.”

Following this, Lucknow’s ATS police station registered a case on August 1 under Sections 148 (conspiracy to commit offences) and 152 (acts endangering the sovereignty, unity, and integrity of India) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. Ajmal was taken into custody and sent to judicial remand.

An ATS officer said, “Both of them reportedly promoted violent jihad, with the ultimate aim of carrying out Ghazwa-e-Hind and enforcing Sharia law in the country.” The ATS, in a statement, stated that the duo were also attempting to radicalise Muslim youth by inciting anger and allegedly encouraging them to engage in anti-national activities.