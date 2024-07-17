 UP gangster who worked as cab driver in city arrested from Dharavi | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jul 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

UP gangster who worked as cab driver in city arrested from Dharavi

ByVinay Dalvi
Jul 17, 2024 07:44 AM IST

Gangster on the run from UP police nabbed in Dharavi; accused involved in car theft racket. UP police had announced a reward of ₹50,000 for his capture.

MUMBAI: A gangster on the run from Uttar Pradesh police was nabbed from Dharavi on Tuesday. The UP police were on the lookout for Tabrez Mundiyar, a resident of Azamgarh, and had even announced a reward of 50,000 for any information on him, as he had several cases registered against him under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act.

HT Image
HT Image

Acting on a tip-off, the Mumbai police found the accused in Dharavi, where he was working as a driver for a cab aggregator. The police said that the accused was also involved in a racket of stealing cars from the city and selling those in his home state.

“The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) got a tip-off and sought our help to nab Tabrez Mundiyar. We traced him to Rajiv Gandhi Nagar near Dharavi bus depot. He was working as a driver with a cab aggregator here after fleeing Uttar Pradesh,” said a police officer.

In September 2022, he was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police, but he jumped bail and disappeared.

“He has 20 cases against him, of theft and attempt to murder, under the UP Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities Prevention Act. He was active in Azamgarh, Ambedkar Nagar, Basti, Gorakhpur and Sant Kabir Nagar police jurisdiction,” said the police officer.

The accused was produced before the Bandra court, and the court gave four days transit remand to take him to Uttar Pradesh.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Mumbai / UP gangster who worked as cab driver in city arrested from Dharavi
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On