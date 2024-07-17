UP gangster who worked as cab driver in city arrested from Dharavi

MUMBAI: A gangster on the run from Uttar Pradesh police was nabbed from Dharavi on Tuesday. The UP police were on the lookout for Tabrez Mundiyar, a resident of Azamgarh, and had even announced a reward of ₹50,000 for any information on him, as he had several cases registered against him under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act. HT Image

Acting on a tip-off, the Mumbai police found the accused in Dharavi, where he was working as a driver for a cab aggregator. The police said that the accused was also involved in a racket of stealing cars from the city and selling those in his home state.

“The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) got a tip-off and sought our help to nab Tabrez Mundiyar. We traced him to Rajiv Gandhi Nagar near Dharavi bus depot. He was working as a driver with a cab aggregator here after fleeing Uttar Pradesh,” said a police officer.

In September 2022, he was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police, but he jumped bail and disappeared.

“He has 20 cases against him, of theft and attempt to murder, under the UP Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities Prevention Act. He was active in Azamgarh, Ambedkar Nagar, Basti, Gorakhpur and Sant Kabir Nagar police jurisdiction,” said the police officer.

The accused was produced before the Bandra court, and the court gave four days transit remand to take him to Uttar Pradesh.