Upgraded AC local trains to be introduced by 2023

MUMBAI The new Air-Conditioned (AC) local trains with upgraded seating arrangements and increased space for passengers are expected to be introduced on the suburban railway tracks in 2023.

The trains will have metro-like interiors with longitude seatings but with additional space for passengers to travel inside the train. The trains will also have separate luggage compartments.

The train will be completely vestibuled as compared to the present six-compartment vestibule along with a motor coach.

This will be possible as the propulsion system of the trains will be placed either on the roof of the train or in the underslung of the coaches. The specifications of the trains will also include an increased air suspension system. The system will provide a smoother journey.

“We have finalised the designs and specifications required for the AC local train and are working on the final process of issuing tender,” said a senior Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC) official.

The tender is likely to be issued by the end of May. The first phase of the AC trains is likely to start arriving in the city from the end of 2024.

238 AC local trains will be procured under the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP) 3A. The trains will be procured in phases and under the Make in India initiative.

Presently, AC local trains are operational on the Western Railway between Churchgate and Virar railway stations and on the Central Railway on the mainline between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)— Kalyan/Karjat railway stations and CSMT- Panvel railways stations.

The trains have witnessed a low patronage on the Central Railways harbour railway line after which one local train was removed and placed into operations on the mainline.