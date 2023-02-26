Mumbai: A man has been arrested for allegedly making a hoax call claiming bomb threat in parts of South Mumbai on Friday.

UPI helps cops nab hoax bomb caller

According to the police, the accused called the control room on Friday afternoon and informed them that around 90 kg of mephedrone and a huge quantity of explosives have been brought to the city on Thursday night.

The police immediately swung into action and stepped security outside vital installations in south Mumbai, checked the areas and increased security at various ports.

“When we asked the caller for more details about the drugs and the explosives, he disconnected the phone. We informed additional commissioner Dilip Sawant, who directed D B Marg, Marine Drive, Yellow Gate and Colaba police station to check the authenticity of the information. Meanwhile, JJ Marg police were also informed to look for any suspicious baggage in Bhendi Bazaar, Null Bazaar and JJ Hospital area. When the information turned out to be fake, we launched a search for the caller,” Anup Dange, police inspector, South region Control room, said.

With the help of check ins on social media, UPI payments and other digital and technical analysis the police learnt the accused, identified as Ashwin Bharat Mahiskar, 29, was in Dahanu and hailed from Nagpur.

On analysing his UPI transactions, the cops learnt that Mahiskar used to visit a liquor shop daily and made payments through UPI. When the caller made the payment on Friday late night, the police followed and arrested him at Dahanu Railway station.

“Mahiskar is a driver and was jobless for the past few days. He had also written to several politicians to help him get a job and was frustrated. He made the call in an inebriated state. The JJ Marg police will produce him before a court,” the police officer said.

The caller has been booked under sections 179 (for refusing to answer public servant authorised to question), 506 (2) criminal intimidation, 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) and 182 (false information, with intent to cause public servant to use his lawful power to the injury of another person) of the Indian Penal Code.