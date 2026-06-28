MUMBAI: For residents of Uttan, who only months ago celebrated forcing the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to abandon plans for a Metro Rail car depot in their village, another battle over their land has already begun. This time, the development authority has identified more than 100 hectares in Uttan for the ambitious Mumbai-Vadhavan Expressway Corridor (Uttan-Virar Sea Link), with nearly a fifth of it proposed to be acquired for the project’s entry and exit connectors.

Uttan faces new land acquisition as MMRDA advances ₹87,400-crore sea link

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The process formally began on Wednesday after MMRDA issued a public notice identifying 104.285 hectares in Uttan village that would be partly or wholly required for the project. Of this, nearly 20.2 hectares have been earmarked for acquisition to construct the Mumbai-Vadhavan Expressway Corridor’s entry and exit connectors. The schedule of affected plots lists more than 600 survey numbers, detailing individual landholdings and the exact extent of land proposed to be acquired for the expressway.

The Mumbai-Vadhavan Expressway Corridor is a 120-km access-controlled coastal route connecting South Mumbai to Vadhavan near Dahanu in Palghar district. The corridor is intended to provide seamless connectivity to the upcoming Vadhavan Port and the proposed offshore airport. The Uttan-Virar Sea Link forms a key component of this larger project, for which MMRDA has now initiated the land acquisition process.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the public notice issued by MMRDA official Ajinkya Padwal, landowners, tenants and other interested parties have been asked to submit their written consent for acquisition through private negotiations within 15 days to the office of the Deputy Collector, Land Acquisition & Rehabilitation, MMRDA. Failing this, the authority has stated that acquisition would proceed through compulsory acquisition with compensation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the public notice issued by MMRDA official Ajinkya Padwal, landowners, tenants and other interested parties have been asked to submit their written consent for acquisition through private negotiations within 15 days to the office of the Deputy Collector, Land Acquisition & Rehabilitation, MMRDA. Failing this, the authority has stated that acquisition would proceed through compulsory acquisition with compensation. {{/usCountry}}

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The Maharashtra government has declared the project an “ambitious urban transport project” as well as a “vital public project”, making it eligible for land acquisition for public urban transport purposes.

Sea link phase underway

At present, MMRDA is focusing on the Uttan-Virar Sea Link component of the larger corridor. The authority submitted the proposal to the Maharashtra government in January, seeking approval for this phase, which requires construction of 55.12 km. The state government granted its approval on November 25, 2025.

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Estimated to cost ₹87,400 crore, the Uttan-Virar Sea Link will feature interchanges at Uttan, Vasai and Virar. The main sea link itself will span 24.35 km, while the three connectors together will measure 30.77 km. Of these, the Uttan connector will be 9.32 km long, the Vasai connector 2.5 km and the Virar connector 18.95 km. A 1.2-km tunnel has also been planned near Arnala Fort in Virar as a detour. The sea link will comprise eight lanes, four in each direction, while each connector will have six lanes, with three lanes in either direction.

Fresh concern for villagers

The latest acquisition move comes less than a year after Uttan residents successfully opposed MMRDA’s proposal to build the Mumbai Metro 9 (Dahisar East-Mira Bhayandar) car depot in Dongri, Uttan.

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In November 2025, Hindustan Times reported that MMRDA had shelved the depot proposal following sustained opposition from local residents. Under the revised plan, Metro 9’s rakes will instead be housed at the Charkop car depot, which currently serves Metro lines 2A (Dahisar East-Andheri West) and 7 (Dahisar East-Gundavali).

“The MMRDA has issued a public notice listing all the plots affected, but none of the affected owners have been sent any notice directly. If MMRDA already has a list of owners, why didn’t they approach them? The project’s alignment also impacts homes. Authorities should have planned the alignment on barren land,” said Sharmila Bagaji, corporator from Shiv Sena in Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation.