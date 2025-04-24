Vacation turns nightmare

Menu Explore
ByShashank Rao
Apr 24, 2025 08:48 AM IST

MUMBAI: Travellers to Kashmir in at least seven tourist buses registered in Maharashtra, carrying 150-200 passengers, were in various parts of Jammu & Kashmir when the Pahalgam attack took place.

Pratik Bhosale, a Pune-based tour operator called First Class Travel, said a group of 35 he had sent to Pahalgam was barely 20 km from their destination when the army turned them away. “We had stopped for food on the highway or else we would have been in Pahalgam when the attack happened,” said one group member.

The group has cut its itinerary by five days. “We managed home stay arrangements for the group in Pulwama on Tuesday night,” said Bhosale. “We have taken two tempos as buses are being stopped. There are multiple diversions also due to rains and landslides. We want to reach safely,” a group member told HT from Kashmir.

Raje Bhosale, another tour and bus operator, who had sent passengers along with family members from Mumbai and Pune, said he was worried. “My parents and relatives were in Pahalgam and were stranded for some time. Briefly, phones weren’t reachable but I spoke to them this morning (Wednesday). Thankfully, they found a place to stay overnight and will be returning soon.”

