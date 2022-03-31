Vaccination against Covid among 12-15 yrs age group yet to gather steam in Thane

With the schools going offline fulltime and the fear of the new variant of Covid looming large, the vaccination drive for the 12-15 years age group was expected to get a good response.

However, the drive has failed to take off in Thane city. The ongoing examinations and lack of accessible vaccination centres in the school premises are some of the reasons for the low response, experts claimed.

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has merely vaccinated 5.45% of the target population in this age group and is looking for centres at places that are easily accessible for parents and children.

At present, TMC provides vaccination centres for a cluster of schools and individual camps are set up in merely five schools.

“Currently, we are following the format to provide a vaccination centre for a cluster of schools. In such an instance, parents take the children to vaccinate as per their convenience. However, if the schools themselves set up a drive and make proper arrangements, the drive will be more systematic and easily accessible,” said a senior civic official.

Though TMC has spoken to a few schools to start vaccination centres, not many were keen.

“After discussing with schools, we have started vaccination centres in five schools for the convenience of the children and their families. As of now, the board exams are going on in most schools and due to the examination rules, we are unable to conduct vaccination drives in these premises. Provisions for vaccination centres wherein only children will be vaccinated have been made in all wards,” said Dr Prasad Patil, immunisation officer, TMC.

“Gradually, as the board exams and final exams come to an end, we shall intensify the vaccination drive and ensure all children above 12 years get vaccinated before schools close for vacation,” added Patil.

As schools will be busy with final exams and the results, they are not keen on being a part of the vaccination drive. “We do not mind providing space to conduct vaccination drives. However, our teachers will not be available for coordination. We can provide help from non-teaching staff to manage the students. Like in the previous instances, it should be the prerogative of parents or guardians and the vaccinators to ensure children are inoculated. Our teachers are already helping in creating awareness,” said a headmistress of a school in Thane city.

Naupada ward has the most number of schools. The vaccination centre set up in this ward gets a daily average of 20 students. “Our centre is functional only on alternate days and we have informed the timings to all schools in the vicinity. Based on their convenience, parents get the students for vaccination. Since the start of this week, we have been getting an increased response and steady flow of students,” said a vaccinator present at the vaccination centre at a TMC school situated in Vishnu Nagar, Naupada.

An approximate 99,000 target population of children is being provided vaccination facilities in 30 government vaccination centres across the city. Till now, 5,350 students have been vaccinated in these centres.

Meanwhile, parents are waiting for the exams to be completed before getting their children vaccinated. “If there are any side effects like fever or weakness due to this vaccination, then the children’s preparation or concentration for exams may be affected. So, we would prefer to wait till all exams are over to get them vaccinated,” said Shirish Rao, 46, a parent of 13-year-old twins.