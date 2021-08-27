Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mumbai News
Vaccination drive for teachers to be held by Thane district administration

Thane district administration will organise a special vaccination drive for teachers and non-teaching staff from government and private schools within the district on Friday and Saturday, officials said
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON AUG 27, 2021 03:57 PM IST
File photo: A health worker prepares a dose of Covid-19 vaccine. (Waldo Swiegers / BLOOMBERG)

The district health department and education department within Thane district are preparing a list of teachers who have been vaccinated. Based on the number of staff yet to be vaccinated, the health department will make provisions for vaccination at the centre nearest to their school.

On Friday and Saturday, all staff that have not got vaccinated can show their official identity card and get vaccinated at government vaccination centres. Provisions for the same will also be made by the health department with a focus on rural areas as well.

“We are reaching out to each school to get a list of staff yet to be vaccinated. We will ensure that teachers get vaccinated and are provided with the second shot as well, based on schedule so that they get fully vaccinated at the earliest,” said Sheshrao Bade, education officer, Zilla Parishad.

Meanwhile, Ajay Jadhav, district information officer, said, “As schools across the district may open soon, collector Rajesh Narvekar has given orders to ensure teachers and non-teaching staff are vaccinated at the earliest.”

