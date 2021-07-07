Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mumbai News
Vaccine shortage: Over 200 centres to remain shut today in Mumbai

Owing to vaccine shortage, on Thursday only 93 out of the total 303 civic and state government-run vaccination centres will remain open in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a statement
By Mehul R Thakkar, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JUL 07, 2021 11:40 PM IST
Due to vaccine shortage, vaccination also had to be suspended for a day last week. As of Tuesday, BMC had around 50,000 vaccine doses, which was utilised for the vaccination drive on Wednesday. The BMC anticipates the fresh stock of vaccine doses to reach the city anytime soon.

Due to vaccine shortage, vaccination also had to be suspended for a day last week. As of Tuesday, BMC had around 50,000 vaccine doses, which was utilised for the vaccination drive on Wednesday. The BMC anticipates the fresh stock of vaccine doses to reach the city anytime soon.

In a statement, BMC on Wednesday said, “Due to limited availability of the doses, vaccination will be held on Thursday (July 8) from 9am to 5pm at selected (93) centres of the MCGM and State Govt Centres.” Overall, the city has 401 vaccination centres of which 283 are civic-run vaccination centres, 20 are run by the state government and the rest are private vaccination centres.

According to BMC, the 93 vaccination that will remain open on Thursday will remain functional between 9am to 5pm wherein 50% slots will be given on a walk-in basis and 50% based on appointment.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday 90,532 citizens were vaccinated in the city of which around 55,000 were first doses and around 34,000 were second doses. Overall, 5,884,019 citizens have been vaccinated in the city of which the highest are in the 18-44 age group.

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner of the BMC said, “Centrally we do not have any vaccine stock but the vaccination centres we have allowed vaccination on Thursday have very limited vaccine stock. Hence, they will continue the vaccination drive. Also, we are expecting substantial vaccine doses to come soon.”

